Camden Capital LLC Has $307,000 Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 480.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $66.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.76. The company has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

