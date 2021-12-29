Camden Capital LLC Invests $253,000 in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 9.1% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the third quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 7,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 56.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 684,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,336,000 after acquiring an additional 245,847 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 8.1% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 107,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $716.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $641.32 and a 200-day moving average of $617.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $100.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $465.50 and a twelve month high of $728.38.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,068,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,803. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lam Research from $710.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $701.17.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

