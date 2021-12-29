Camden Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 608 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter worth about $1,905,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 277.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 621.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $388.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of -90.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 108.89 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $198.80 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $403.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.47.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $442.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.83.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

