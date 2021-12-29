Camelot Portfolios LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Camelot Portfolios LLC decreased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 39.1% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 22.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 24.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO traded up $27.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,087.89. The company had a trading volume of 164 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,148. The firm has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,894.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,698.24. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,111.71 and a twelve month high of $2,065.72.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $18.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 106.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on AZO shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,825.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,922.24.

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total value of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,058 shares of company stock valued at $15,888,785. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

