Camelot Portfolios LLC Purchases 352 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 41.8% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $119,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $325,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $242,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 90,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,995. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.73 and a 12 month high of $110.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.65.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

