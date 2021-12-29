Camelot Portfolios LLC Reduces Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Camelot Portfolios LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,021 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,780,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,591,000. South State Corp grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 166,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 30,432 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 474,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 68,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,457 shares during the period.

GDX stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.15. The stock had a trading volume of 223,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,571,711. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.54. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

