Camelot Portfolios LLC Reduces Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,786 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services comprises approximately 1.2% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,208,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,283,097,000 after acquiring an additional 632,214 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,438,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,523,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,427,667,000 after acquiring an additional 195,725 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,027,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,014,197,000 after acquiring an additional 184,810 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,318,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,711,000 after acquiring an additional 195,693 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DFS stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,354. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $81.27 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.96%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.17.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

