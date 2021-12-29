Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 33,592 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 200,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,592 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.3% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4,839.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $212,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCP traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $21.89. 900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,810. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.17. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.