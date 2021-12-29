Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,520,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 42,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 9,991 shares during the period. 50.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPB opened at $43.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.52. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $53.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.48 and a 200-day moving average of $42.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

CPB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

