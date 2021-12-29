Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $157.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CM shares. Desjardins raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 7,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.70. 1,182,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,434. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.52 and its 200-day moving average is $115.97. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.13. The stock has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.57. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 27.61%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

