Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 49,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.7% in the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 54,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

CP opened at $71.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1536 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

