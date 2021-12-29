Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Receives C$167.62 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$167.62.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$97.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.56, for a total value of C$1,767,893.30.

Shares of TSE:CP traded down C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$92.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,343,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,362. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of C$82.12 and a 52 week high of C$100.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$93.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$91.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$85.73 billion and a PE ratio of 19.85.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion. Analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.2300003 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.35%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

