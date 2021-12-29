Capital Analysts LLC Has $10.31 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 500.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,895 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up 0.7% of Capital Analysts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Capital Analysts LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $10,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 497.4% in the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 816.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 15,618 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 225.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 14,538 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 478.3% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 162,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after acquiring an additional 134,268 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.92. 40,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,653. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.41. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $52.44 and a 12 month high of $67.29.

