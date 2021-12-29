Capital Analysts LLC Has $12.52 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,119 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $12,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $80.78. The stock had a trading volume of 23,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,994. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.24 and its 200 day moving average is $81.81. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.79 and a 52 week high of $82.91.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

