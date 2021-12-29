Capital Analysts LLC Lowers Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $53,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 98.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded up $2.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $309.33. 2,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,431. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $200.46 and a fifty-two week high of $313.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.03.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.52.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

