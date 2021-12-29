Capital Analysts LLC Lowers Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,514 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.87. 34,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,626. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.33 and its 200-day moving average is $76.89. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $62.64 and a 52 week high of $80.85.

