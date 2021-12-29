Capital Analysts LLC Raises Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,170 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of FB stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $344.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,958,619. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $332.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.81. The company has a market cap of $957.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FB. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.63, for a total value of $26,485,299.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.54, for a total value of $82,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,029,963 shares of company stock worth $341,966,906 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.