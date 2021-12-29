Capital Analysts LLC Sells 714 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 202,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,776,000 after purchasing an additional 79,687 shares during the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 101,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 116,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,960,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,419,000 after acquiring an additional 66,351 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.84. 34,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,836. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $103.66 and a 12 month high of $128.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.93.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

