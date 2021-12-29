Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.10.

CAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 432.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 903.6% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.07. The stock had a trading volume of 35,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,239. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.17.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 50.65%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

