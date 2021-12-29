Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) versus Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Critical Review

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) and Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.6% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of Nyxoah shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cardiovascular Systems and Nyxoah, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiovascular Systems 0 3 4 0 2.57 Nyxoah 0 0 4 0 3.00

Cardiovascular Systems presently has a consensus target price of $43.40, indicating a potential upside of 120.42%. Nyxoah has a consensus target price of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 101.73%. Given Cardiovascular Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cardiovascular Systems is more favorable than Nyxoah.

Profitability

This table compares Cardiovascular Systems and Nyxoah’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiovascular Systems -7.77% -7.40% -5.78% Nyxoah N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cardiovascular Systems and Nyxoah’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiovascular Systems $258.97 million 3.08 -$13.42 million ($0.51) -38.61 Nyxoah $80,000.00 6,491.42 -$13.99 million N/A N/A

Cardiovascular Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Nyxoah.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah S.A., a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

