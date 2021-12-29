Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

CABGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlsberg A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

CABGY stock opened at $34.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Carlsberg A/S has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.48.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

