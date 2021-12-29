Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $34.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.09 and a 200-day moving average of $34.48. Carlsberg A/S has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

