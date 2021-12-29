Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.35% of Casey’s General Stores worth $24,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.3% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $196.78 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.02 and a 12-month high of $229.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.63%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total value of $316,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.00.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

