CEEK VR (CEEK) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $31.32 Million

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001459 BTC on major exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $509.39 million and approximately $31.32 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005311 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00042941 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007024 BTC.

CEEK VR Coin Profile

CEEK VR is a coin. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 744,176,729 coins. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

