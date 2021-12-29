Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Celsius were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CELH. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Celsius during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Celsius by 100.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Celsius during the second quarter worth about $125,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 26,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,876,497.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $73.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 668.70 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.93. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $110.22.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $94.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.74 million. Celsius had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CELH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Celsius in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.67.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

