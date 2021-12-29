Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celularity Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It involved in cellular medicine by developing off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies, including unmodified NK cells, genetically-modified NK cells, T cells engineered with a CAR and mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cells targeting indications across cancer, infectious and degenerative diseases. Celularity Inc., formerly known as GX Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

CELU has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Celularity in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Celularity in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Celularity in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Celularity in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.05.

NASDAQ CELU traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.86. The stock had a trading volume of 89,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.33. Celularity has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $13.40.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.75. The company had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Celularity will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELU. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Celularity in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Celularity during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Celularity during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Celularity during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Celularity during the third quarter worth about $179,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celularity Company Profile

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

