Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CYAD. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Celyad Oncology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Celyad Oncology from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ:CYAD opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. Celyad Oncology has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average of $4.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Celyad Oncology stock. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 160,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000. Endurant Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.04% of Celyad Oncology at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celyad Oncology

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

