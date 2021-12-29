Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.15

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.15 and last traded at $13.44, with a volume of 160346 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

CJPRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Central Japan Railway in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Get Central Japan Railway alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 0.28.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Central Japan Railway had a negative net margin of 15.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Analysts expect that Central Japan Railway will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY)

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Central Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.