Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Central Japan Railway Company operates Tokaido Shinkansen, transportation artery linking metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka. The company also operates a network of conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas. In addition, the company provides bus services, as well as logistics, travel agency, advertising, construction and construction consulting, linen supply, track maintenance, and rolling stock and machinery maintenance services. Further, it involves in the department store operations; wholesale and retail of food and beverages; sale and lease of real estate; hotel business; and development, improvement, and maintenance of computer systems. Central Japan Railway Company is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Central Japan Railway in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of Central Japan Railway stock opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Central Japan Railway has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $17.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 0.28.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Central Japan Railway had a negative return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Central Japan Railway will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

