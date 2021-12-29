Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 22,638 shares.The stock last traded at $43.19 and had previously closed at $42.51.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Central Securities’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Central Securities by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its stake in Central Securities by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 417,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,623,000 after buying an additional 31,056 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Central Securities by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Central Securities by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Central Securities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

