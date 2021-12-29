Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Gap Down to $16.77

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.77, but opened at $16.27. Century Aluminum shares last traded at $16.82, with a volume of 3,255 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Century Aluminum from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Century Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.41.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $581.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 1,840.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 12,701 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 867.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 427,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 383,561 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 11.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 16.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 114,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 15,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

