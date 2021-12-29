CES Energy Solutions Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.016 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

CEU opened at C$2.01 on Wednesday. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$1.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.69, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$512.29 million and a PE ratio of 7.94.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$314.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$281.35 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CEU. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$2.85 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.24.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

