CES Energy Solutions Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.016 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.
CEU opened at C$2.01 on Wednesday. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$1.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.69, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$512.29 million and a PE ratio of 7.94.
CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$314.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$281.35 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
See Also: Dividend Achievers
Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.