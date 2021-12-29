Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Coverage Initiated at Siebert Williams Shank

Stock analysts at Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.38.

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $65.96 on Monday. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $69.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.99.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 112.46% and a return on equity of 680.00%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHK. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,215,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,841,000 after purchasing an additional 766,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $660,000.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

