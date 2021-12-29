Chilton Capital Management LLC Increases Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,244 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $11,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 102.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 18,870 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 14.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 126.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 8.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

NYSE:AAT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,654. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.78.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 307.69%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.49 per share, with a total value of $27,291.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.62 per share, for a total transaction of $712,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 109,208 shares of company stock worth $3,983,238 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

