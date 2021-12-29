Chilton Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Life Storage worth $15,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Life Storage by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $585,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $3,279,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,500 shares of company stock worth $6,947,560 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSI traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,867. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.54 and a 1-year high of $150.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.09. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.56%.

LSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.85.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.