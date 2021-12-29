Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Down 5.6%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s share price was down 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.89 and last traded at $5.89. Approximately 13,944 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,495,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CD shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.84.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.45. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 104.02 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CD. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the second quarter worth $83,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the second quarter worth $2,434,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the second quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Chindata Group by 32.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 33,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.
About Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
