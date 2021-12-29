Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Down 5.6%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s share price was down 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.89 and last traded at $5.89. Approximately 13,944 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,495,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CD shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.84.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.45. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 104.02 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CD. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the second quarter worth $83,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the second quarter worth $2,434,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the second quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Chindata Group by 32.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 33,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

About Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

