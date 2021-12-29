Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) is Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Church & Dwight accounts for about 2.3% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,705,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,438,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,686,000 after buying an additional 489,866 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,918,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,727,000 after buying an additional 369,226 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,889,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,147,000 after buying an additional 306,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $100.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $102.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.20.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $9,402,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.90.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

