CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust which principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located primarily in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is operated by CIM Group, a vertically integrated, owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary which includes in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing and property management capabilities and its affiliates. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is based in Dallas, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on CIM Commercial Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

CMCT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.37. The stock had a trading volume of 49,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.96. CIM Commercial Trust has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $17.29.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. As a group, analysts expect that CIM Commercial Trust will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CIM Commercial Trust news, Director Richard S. Ressler acquired 36,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $327,236.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cim Capital, Llc acquired 180,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,521,775.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 254,145 shares of company stock worth $5,176,846. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 33,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 16,650 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 46,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 26,573 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CIM Commercial Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

