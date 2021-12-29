Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Cintas worth $41,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $444.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $314.62 and a one year high of $461.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $437.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.69.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.00.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total transaction of $8,546,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

