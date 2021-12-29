Close Asset Management Ltd Acquires 49 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alley Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 18,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,275,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in BlackRock by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $359,371,000 after purchasing an additional 19,041 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $977.71.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock opened at $921.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $926.73 and a 200 day moving average of $901.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $670.28 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.94%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

