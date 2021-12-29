Close Asset Management Ltd Has $157.44 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,259,753 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,305 shares during the quarter. eBay accounts for 7.7% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Close Asset Management Ltd owned 0.35% of eBay worth $157,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 34.9% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 16,625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the third quarter worth $617,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the third quarter worth $428,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 452.9% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 28,841 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 23,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 76.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $276,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,165 shares of company stock valued at $6,202,131. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on eBay in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

EBAY stock opened at $66.08 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The firm has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.95%.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

