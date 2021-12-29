Close Asset Management Ltd Purchases 1,154 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 0.4% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 123,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 5.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 35.0% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Honeywell International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,835,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $622,067,000 after purchasing an additional 137,421 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

Honeywell International stock opened at $207.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.55 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

