Close Asset Management Ltd Purchases 181 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for 0.8% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $16,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 7.1% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Booking by 8.8% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 2.3% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,991,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Booking by 6.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 1,085.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total transaction of $1,815,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,608,453 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BKNG opened at $2,386.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $98.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,342.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,300.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,860.73 and a 1 year high of $2,687.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,838.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,745.50.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

