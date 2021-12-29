Close Asset Management Ltd Purchases 400 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Kirby were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kirby by 9.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,979,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $120,048,000 after acquiring an additional 163,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,615,724 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,978,000 after purchasing an additional 58,010 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 458,883 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 718,615 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,576,000 after purchasing an additional 19,415 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $59.64 on Wednesday. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.48.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $598.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.48 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. Kirby’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kirby news, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $71,770.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry E. Davis acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.88 per share, with a total value of $528,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,717 shares of company stock valued at $387,715. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

