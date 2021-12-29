Close Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA)

Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doma in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Doma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at $932,000.

NYSE:DOMA opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.15. Doma Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $162.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Doma Holdings Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Doma news, CAO Michael Alan Smith bought 14,400 shares of Doma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOMA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Doma in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Doma in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

