CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $185.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCMP. Seaport Global Securities cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

In other news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total transaction of $5,119,386.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 11,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.60, for a total value of $2,041,491.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,876,538. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in CMC Materials by 55.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 152.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 69.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

CCMP traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $192.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,482. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.42 and a beta of 1.10. CMC Materials has a 1 year low of $119.19 and a 1 year high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.47 and its 200 day moving average is $139.46.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CMC Materials will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is -77.31%.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

