Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Research Coverage Started at Sidoti

Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CODX. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ:CODX opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of -3.26. Co-Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $20.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.17.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 40.11% and a return on equity of 50.81%. The firm had revenue of $30.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,848,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,251,000 after buying an additional 18,163 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $96,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Co-Diagnostics by 310.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 66,355 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 40.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

