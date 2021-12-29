Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Research Coverage Started at Sidoti

Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.54% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CODX. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.
NASDAQ:CODX opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of -3.26. Co-Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $20.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.17.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,848,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,251,000 after buying an additional 18,163 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $96,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Co-Diagnostics by 310.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 66,355 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 40.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.
Co-Diagnostics Company Profile
Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.
