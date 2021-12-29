Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,978 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,359,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,033,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252,344 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,034,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,066,171 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $835,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,844 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,387,302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $303,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2,738.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,248,085 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $86,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,328 shares of company stock worth $737,719 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $88.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.21. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $66.19 and a 52-week high of $88.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

CTSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

