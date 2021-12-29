Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.70

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.70 and last traded at $14.84, with a volume of 7474 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CGNT. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.13. The firm has a market cap of $976.71 million and a P/E ratio of 508.33.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Cognyte Software had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.83 million. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,512,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,498,000. RGM Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,325,000. Finally, Kabouter Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,470,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognyte Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.