Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.70

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.70 and last traded at $14.84, with a volume of 7474 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CGNT. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.22.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.13. The firm has a market cap of $976.71 million and a P/E ratio of 508.33.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,512,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,498,000. RGM Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,325,000. Finally, Kabouter Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,470,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cognyte Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGNT)
Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.
