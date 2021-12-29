Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Acquired by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 4,993.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,992 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $4,591,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $1,478,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $3,897,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $261.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.00 and a twelve month high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, President Emilie Choi sold 17,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.04, for a total transaction of $5,642,832.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.29, for a total transaction of $7,105,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 679,017 shares of company stock worth $211,602,230 over the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.80.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

